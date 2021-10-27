MASAKA – The Masaka Regional Director of Public Prosecution – DPP has dropped murder charges against Rev Fr Richard Mugisha.

The Fr. was facing murder charges following the unclear death of a suspected thief who tried to steal his car.

On October 12, 2021, at around 11:30pm, a suspected car thief, identified as Kyeyune Ronald 30, trespassed and broke into Mugisha’s car before he was beaten up by residents in a mob justice, according to the police.

Police claimed that they responded and rescued the “wounded” suspect and transferred him to Masaka CPS after 1am before he was transferred to the Hospital for treatment and passed away.

However, Fr. Mugisha denied allegations that the suspect was beaten, saying that he was handed over to the police unharmed.

Police were, however, criticized by the public, saying that the Rev.Fr. is being harassed since he openly rallied for support of NUP’ Bobi Wine in the last Presidential election.

On Tuesday, Rev Mugisha’s lawyer Alexander Lule confirmed that the charges had been dropped by the DPP for lack of evidence to pin his client.

“It is confirmed that the DPP dropped the charges and we call it a win. Let this incident be a learning tool not to repeat the same mistake. There was no evidence pinning my client to the crime that was not there,” Lule said.

