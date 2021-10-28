KAMPALA — Passengers arriving at Entebbe International Airport have flooded social media with complaints against airport authorities and the government over mandatory RT-PCR tests-related chaos at Terminal

Some passengers took to Twitter sharing pictures of the ‘chaos’ at Entebbe International Airport while others tagged authorities to look into the matter even as airport management said all attempts were being made to cater to a crowd almost twice the airport’s capacity.

“We are are working around the clock to address the delays in the testing processes at the Entebbe International Airport. The mandatory COVID-19 testing for all in-coming travelers started today morning. We welcome all the feedback and challenges are being fixed, ” Emmanuel Ainebyoona, a spokesperson of the health ministry said on Twitter.

Uganda on Friday started mandatory COVID-19 testing for all incoming travelers

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) said in a statement that five PCR test machines with a capacity to test 300 samples per hour were installed at the Entebbe International Airport.

A notice by Ministry of Health Director General Health Services in a statement to airmen communicating details of mandatory testing requirements to all airlines.

The measures are intended to curb a further importation of the deadly coronavirus variants into the country, curb further transmission and guard against a third wave, Ugandan authorities said.

The country has previously been only testing passengers from high-risk countries.

Earlier government statements said that all inbound travelers, including children, are required to arrive with a negative PCR test result done within 72 hours prior to travel.

