KAMPALA — President Yoweri Museveni longest serving Press Secretary (1986-2001) Ms. Hope Kivengere has passed on according to State House.

Senior Presidential Press Secretary Lindah Nabusayi said Ms. Kivengere died from Nakasero Hospital on Monday afternoon.

“She always checked in on the Press whenever she was back home. We have lost a great civil servant. RIP HopeKivengere,” Nabusayi wrote on Twitter.

