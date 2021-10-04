KAMPALA – Police have revealed that a total of 1,407 accidents were registered in the month of September 2021, 229 of whom died and 1,054 people injured in the country.

“The main cause was speeding and reckless driving,” said Nampiima Faridah, PRO traffic and road safety directorate.

The police have also warned road users of the continued abuse of the traffic laws by driving beyond maior prescribed speed and reckless riding of motor cycles Kampala areas and major highways.

“This is to remind you of the section of the Traffic Act 1998 [amendment ] 2000 that governs speeding defines every person found quilty of speeding in excess of speed limits commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of not less than 15 currency points [300,000/= and not exceeding sixty currency points [1,200,000/ or imprisonment of not less than six months and not exceeding two years or both.”

“Any person found contravening this section will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” she added.

Commenting on the Presidential directive on the release of motorcycles that were pending at the Police stations to be released back to the owners, Nampiima said that a total of 166 motorcycles have so far been given back to the owners.

“Others are still pending at the stations these include those with serious offences and those whose owners have failed to prove ownership of the same.”

Related

Continue Reading