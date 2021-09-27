KAMPALA – Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya has on Monday, September been rearrested by a joint security task team of investigators after he was released from Kigo Prison.

Fred Enanga, a Uganda Police spokesperson in a statement said Ssegirinya was rearrested on fresh charges including treason and incitement of violence. Enanga said

Enanga said Ssegirinya has been transferred to the Special Investigations Division (SID) in Kireka for further statement recording and action.

Ssegirinya was jointly arrested together with Makindye West MP Ssewanyana on September 7th, 2021, and taken to Masaka Magistrates Court on charges of murder and terrorism arising from the recent killings of people using machetes in Masaka. They were remanded and sent to Kigo Government Prison.

But since the court lacked jurisdiction to try the offenses, they had to seek bail before the High Court which was granted by Lady Justice Victoria Nakintu Katamba on September 20th, 2021 on the presumption that they are still innocent unless proven to be guilty.

As part of the conditions, however, the Judge directed the legislators to pay a 20 million Shillings’ cash bail and ordered their sureties to execute a bond form of 100 million Shillings not cash.

They were also instructed to surrender their passports to the International Crimes Division of the High Court where they should be reporting twice every month and barred from participating in any rhetoric that may cause public excitement.

Ssewanyana was also re-arrested outside the prison on Thursday at 7:30 pm by unknown gunmen and driven to an unknown destination.

Erias Lukwago, Ssewanyana’s lawyer said that Ssewanyana’s kidnap renders the court directive that he should be released on bail insignificant.

