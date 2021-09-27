KAMPALA – Security have warned the public against violating the coronavirus guidelines that were instituted to control the spread of Covid-19. Such guidelines include, among others, a nighttime curfew that starts at 7 pm and runs until 5:30 am every day.

Speaking on Monday, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga warned that on top of impounding vehicles and motorcycles beyond stipulated curfew time starting Monday, September 27, 2021, they will also arrest motorcyclists and drivers in an effort to enforce curfew time, one of the covid-19 guidelines in place.

President Museveni last week maintained curfew time between 6:00 pm for Boda-Boda movement time and 7:00 pm for all pedestrians and vehicles.

Police have, however, said, they have noted that motorists, riders, and pedestrians have continued violating curfew time and other covid-19 SOPS in place which is likely to affect the full road-map of the full reopening of the economy.

Enanga said that the leadership of the joint security agencies has tasked all territorial commanders across the country to re-intensify enforcement operations against violators of covid-19 standard operating procedures in place.

This warning is going especially to motorcyclists, like Boba-Boda riders, drivers, and pedestrians who find themselves on the roads by 7 pm when the curfew is already in effect,” Enanga said. “We are coming out to warn because in one way or another this time you won’t like it when we find you on the wrong side of the curfew.”

He added, “Even if you’re in the office, it is not a must that you should wait until 6:50 pm, plan your journey early, tonight, by 6:00 pm the operations will start against all motorcycles and 7:00 pm to all motorists and pedestrians who continue violating the curfew.

