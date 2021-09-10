KIGALI — Rwanda President Paul Kagame and the Commander-In-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has promoted has promoted five officers from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel.

In a news released dated Thursday September 2021, Lieutenant Colonel Francis Regis Gatarayiha who is fresh from Rwanda Directorate of Immigration and Emmigration was promoted Colonel and appointed Head of Communications, Electronic and Cyber Security Department in the RDF.

Also promoted to the rank of Colonel are Lieutenant Colonel Karangwa Caple Mwezi, Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Nyirishema who was Director General of Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority until mid December last year(2020).

Lieutenant Colonel Aimable Rudahunga was also promoted Colonel.

The release indicated that the promotions and appointment took immediate effect.

