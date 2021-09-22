KAMPALA – Police have revealed that the Inspector General of Police – IGP developed a bit of hypertension, after hearing “with shock”, the sudden demise of his former Deputy, Lt.Gen. Paul Lokech.

However, they said that his condition is not threatening, after it was effectively managed by both his Personal Doctor and the Police Surgeon.

There has been media reports that Ochola’s life is worrying, having gone months without making public appearance. The IGP did not even burry his deputy who passed away on August 21, 2020 from his home in Kira.

“Please disregard rumours circulating on social media claiming that the IGP, is hospitalised and on oxygen,” said Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson in a statement.

“We do reiterate that the IGP is not hospitalised as claimed in certain media circles. He is in good condition, with a back to normal pressure level and has been working throughout the month of September.”

Police have also cautioned media actors on the importance of sticking to credible, reliable and factual sources of information.

Enanga said that IGP can be reached through his known phone contacts or upon a visit to his offices, at Police Headquarters, Naguru.

