KAMPALA – On 3rd September 2021, some media outlets published a story regarding an investigation into the management of COVID-19 beneficiaries lists by Gulu City Officials.

In the said media stories, it was reported that a certain Kiddy Obya, a Regional Credit Manager at PostBank Gulu was among the beneficiaries being queried about their eligibility to receive the COVID-19 funds.

However, the management has denied the reports, saying that there is no employee under the names of Kiddy Obya that serves as a Regional Credit Manager or any other capacity.

“Additionally, the above role does not exist on the PBU structure.”

“As per the bank’s Human Resource code of conduct, PostBank staff are required to conduct themselves with a high level of ethics and integrity. The bank does not endorse staff behaviour that do not represent the bank’s values,” the bank said.

In early July this year, PostBank Uganda, was appointed to disburse the government COVID-19 relief funds to the select Ugandans impacted by the pandemic and the lockdown.

As opposed to distributing food as was in the first lockdown, the government of Uganda through the Office of the Prime Minister decided to use mobile money to disburse funds to support people that were affected by the re-instating of lockdown intended to curtail the 2nd wave of the pandemic.

The government had allocated a total UGX 53 billion with everyone entitled to receive UGX. 102, 400.”

Those whose National Identification Numbers (NINs) do not correspond with their mobile money account details, the bank said were to access their funds through the 14 PostBank mobile vans spread across the country.

