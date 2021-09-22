KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has directed with immediate effect, all RDCs, CAOs, DHOs to carry out insensitive mobilization for all eligible groups to go for vaccination.

“They should ensure that no vaccines expire. If any vaccine expires in your area, I will deal with you,” he said.

Museveni, currently addressing the nation on Covid-19 related issues has revealed that the government wants to vaccinate 22 million people above the age of 18 years but they will prioritize the vaccination of 4.8 million people out of the 22 million because they happen to belong to different categories which are more exposed – Museveni.

“Among the first 4.8 million people to be vaccinated are the health workers, teachers because we want to open schools, security personnel because they are always on the road, the elderly, 50 years and above and students in schools who are above 18 years,” he said.

Mr. President blamed “false prophets” for high infections in November last year.

“The COVID19 infections were high because we had rebels. False prophets were telling people to congregate saying “Museveni is a dictator who is stopping you from democratically infecting one another” so people listened to the false prophets.”

He said that the Government continues to carry out extensive efforts of acquiring #COVID19 vaccines and by the end of December “we expect to have received about 12 million doses.These vaccines will cover more than 6 million people.”

“In the past some teaches were hiding COVID19 cases because they didn’t want the schools to be closed, this is a very serious offense. If we discover this, you will be in trouble.”

