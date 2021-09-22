KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni is expected to address the nation on Wednesday on COVID-19 and the measures being taken to control it.

His press secretary Lindah Nabusayi said that the televised address will be at 8pm.

One would expect Mr. President to tackle education and reopening of schools as stakeholders say that this will prevent a ‘catastrophic’ loss of the whole school going generation.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), a major opposition political party, said on Monday that girls are getting pregnant from home, and some young boys are now doing business, urging government to come out with a plan to save the children.

The Ministry of Education said that the final decision will come from the president.

Meanwhile, bar owners under their association had also vowed to re-open their bars, saying the 60 days President Museveni had given them in his last address had elapsed.

Religious leaders will also be interested to hear from the president on whether places of worship will be allowed to reopen, having kept them on lockdown for 60 days, in his last last address in July.

