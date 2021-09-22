KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has lifted ban on places of worship but to operate under limited number of worshipers, not more than 200.

He said that these should ensure physical distancing of 2 meters on either side and adequate aeration.

Mr. President has also opened casinos, gaming, betting shops and gyms to operate during the day and close by 6 pm.

However, concerts, discos, performing artists and beaches have been ordered to remain closed, saying that they tend to congregate large numbers and are difficult to control and with the level of vaccination still low.

“I direct that these remain closed until the 4.8 million priority population is vaccinated.

Museveni revealed that the government wants to vaccinate 22 million people above the age of 18 years but they will prioritize the vaccination of 4.8 million people out of the 22 million because they happen to belong to different categories which are more exposed – Museveni.

“Among the first 4.8 million people to be vaccinated are the health workers, teachers because we want to open schools, security personnel because they are always on the road, the elderly, 50 years and above and students in schools who are above 18 years,” he said.

Mr. President blamed “false prophets” for high infections in November last year.

“The COVID19 infections were high because we had rebels. False prophets were telling people to congregate saying “Museveni is a dictator who is stopping you from democratically infecting one another” so people listened to the false prophets.”

He said that the Government continues to carry out extensive efforts of acquiring #COVID19 vaccines and by the end of December “we expect to have received about 12 million doses.These vaccines will cover more than 6 million people.”

