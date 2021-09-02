KAMPALA – Dr. Lawrence Muganga, who was taken into custody by the military on Thursday afternoon, is a Ugandan national.

It has emerged that the Victoria University Vice Chancellor, a highly trained in Canada for several years has a Ugandan national ID No. CM9603210KCCG.

A military spokesperson

Col. Ronald Kakurungu said had earlier said that Dr. Muganga had been arrested over illegal stay in the country and espionage activities.

“He was arrested by joint Security Forces in connection with espionage and illegal stay in the country,” Col. Kakurungu said.

But it has emerged that Dr. Muganga is a Ugandan with a national identification number due to expire in 2029.

He also holds a Canadian passport valid till January 2026.

Dr. Muganga who holds a stellar record of success in providing policy advice, independent and analysis, clear and easy-to-read research products has held positions in Canada, Ethiopia, and Rwanda.

He is also skilled at identifying and explaining complex policy and strategy issues and researching contentious issues

He focused on researching, planning, developing, implementing, and assessing policies that contribute towards human capital development and improving the quality of life for populations.

He says he works with universities, think tanks, research and policy institutes, governments, multi-national development agencies, not-forprofit organisations, and corporations.

He is an award-winning writer and author, researcher, educator, international curriculum speaker, public policy practitioner, strategy advisor, development, and management specialist.

Muganga earned his master’s degree in economic policy management from Makerere University and a PhD in educational administration and leadership from the University of Alberta, Canada. He holds a higher education teaching certification from Harvard University, Derek Bok Centre for Teaching and Learning.

He advises schools, governments, multi-national agencies, international aid organisations, education managers, and administrators.

He also supports curriculum development experts, educators, learning facilitators, trainers, and independent citizens searching for solutions to better the education systems, to deliver meaningful learning.

His advice is grounded in the urgent need to equip students with the skills required to address the 21stcentury challenges.

