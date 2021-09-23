DOHA – National Unity Platform – NUP President Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi has been blocked from going to United States of America over Covid-19 restrictions.

The former presidential candidate who was going to attend diaspora events including the Uganda Action Day and our Convention, all scheduled this weekend was deported from Qatar.

Bobi Wine had not spent a minimum of 14 days since he left South Africa, which infringes Coronavirus related restrictions for anyone to proceed to the United States.

“Yesterday, I left Uganda for the United States of America via Qatar, to attend our Diaspora events including the Uganda Action Day and our Convention, all scheduled this weekend. When I got to Doha in Qatar, it was noted that I was in South Africa less than two weeks back,” Mr Wine revealed in a social media post.

“Unfortunately, officials at Entebbe hadn’t advised about that on my exit. It is on that account that I had to cancel my onward travel to USA and return to Uganda this morning.”

There are several NUP leaders who are already in the US including, Zaake Francis, Kayemba Solo and Chairman Nyanzi.

Mr Wine said that he will attend the event virtually.

“I apologise for any inconveniences this may cause to all of you who anticipated my physical presence at the Convention and other events. In the coming weeks, I’ll definitely be able to come for various interactions and events.”

Related