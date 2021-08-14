KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has said that his party, NRM does not believe in assassinations of opponents.

“The NRM doesn’t believe in revenge,” said Museveni in his Saturday night address.

The President is addressing three issues, including discipline in the security forces and human rights of the population, Emyooga program and about the vaccines.

In his address, Museveni said that NRM’s human rights record is incomparable to any other in the world.

“We don’t believe in assassinations of opponents. Why should I kill them? By killing him, it means his argument is so powerful, and I have no option but to do away with him,” he said.

According to him, they have only fought their opponents politically.

“And we have always defeated them politically.”

“We even didn’t want to kill Amin or Obote; at one time, I saved Tito Okello from being killed here at the Nile Mansions,” he said.

Museveni strongly warned security forces against acts of torturing and manhandling Ugandans

“Torture can cause someone to admit to committing a crime because of fear even though he didn’t do it,” he said.

This, he said, will cause the real criminals to continue their crimes because the security forces chose the wrong target.

“Do not damage our legitimacy, history and achievements,” he added.