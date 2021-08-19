KAMPALA — President Yoweri Museveni has disclosed that Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) will be dissolved into Ministry of Works and Transport.

President Museveni says that instead of UNRA, Government will form government road construction companies as part of streamlining procurement processes and improving service delivery.

“We are now going to abolish this UNRA and take it back to Ministry of Works but form road construction companies,we already have one of the army (NEC),” says President Museveni.

In June 2012, Government of Uganda instituted a policy shift from contracting road maintenance works to use of Force Account. The Force Account (FA) mechanism is a means of undertaking works of a Procuring and Disposing Entity (PDE) using its own personnel and equipment.

President Museveni is also concerned about the bureaucracy in Public Procurement and Dissposal Assets Authority.

He said that such issues are causing delays in government’s strategic investments.

The PPDA Executive Director Benson Turamye assured the President that a new law that stipulates the procedures has been formulated and will be implemented.

Related