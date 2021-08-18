KAMPALA – The Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development has been urged to expedite the process of putting in place a monitoring unit to look into the welfare of Ugandans working abroad under the externalisation of labor

This unit would be charged with following up on the working conditions of Ugandans and also handle disputes that would emerge.

The General Manager Premier Recruitement Neelam Badoni says that if the monitoring unit of the ministry is put in place, welfare of Ugandans working abroad would be better

“The ministry at the moment does not have a monitoring unit, they are still discussing intenally but they should put up the unit very quickly. During the last lockdown, there were many challenges of welfare for Ugandans in different countries. But as a compnay we have a monitoring unit that folliws up all issues and we are going to support them but as a compnay its also our responsiblity to have a good welafre and monitoring unit,” Badoni explains.

Many Ugandans have complained about being abandoned while others have lost their lives with the latest being Philip Kule who was deployed by Premier recruitement in Doha-Qatar to work as a guard on a two year contract at 1 million shillings per month.

According to Badoni the Body of Kule has been repatriated by the company and his benefits paid out to his relatives.

“Persuant to the compliance of formalities, premier recuiment Ltd with the help of the ministry of Gender Labor and social development, the Ugandan embassy in Qatar and Compass catering services we have ensured that the body of Kule is returnmed home. His remains were received by his relative Dovico Muhindo after it arrived on Tuesday August 17th 2021. We are devasted and grieve his sudden death,” a statement issued by premier recruitement reads.

Before Kule was deployed in Qatar to work for Compass catering services in June this year, he worked as a security guard in Kampala. Badoni says that Kule was healthy at the time he was taken since he underwent all the necessaryu health tests and was found to be safe.

Kule died on the 5th of this month(August,2021) in hospital were he had been rushed after suddenly collapsing while on duty . An postemoterm carried out by Dr Muhamed H, AL-Thani of the poublic health department in Doha concluded that he succumbed to a heart attack. Badoni says that before his departure to Qatar on 9th June

“He was fit for this job and he was so excited for this job and when he came to us we saw that he needed to achieve many dreams including doing so many things for his company and he was very happy when he was selected for this job at the Qatar. We are sad that he has passed on and we commisrate with the family,” Badoni clarifies

This has been the first time that premier recruitement has registered a deaths of a person they have taken abroad for work.

