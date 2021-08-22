KAMPALA — Security and the family of the late Maj. Gen. Paul Lokech have held a crisis meeting at his home in Kira, Namugongo in which they discussed and released a tentative burial plan.

The meeting was attended by the Police Operations Director Edward Ochom, Crime Intelligence Director Chris Ddamulira, Lt. Gen. Charles Angina, among others.

Although the deceased’s family had hesitated to do the postmortem on grounds that Lokech died a natural death, security insisted that a postmortem must be done.

As a result, they ordered a police ambulance which transferred his body to Mulago.

Meanwhile, the meeting has also decided that the burial takes place on Thursday,

Also, on Tuesday, a requiem service will be held at his new home in Kira, Namugongo, Kira Municipality, in Wakiso district.

IGP Okoth Ochola, Minister Beatrice Anywar, Chief Justice Owiny Dollo, and other UPDF and top Police bigwigs were among the mourners who joined later on.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said there will be a night vigil at his home in Kiira Municipality before his leaves Kampala for burial in Pader District.

Enanga said Gen Lokech will be buried at his ancestral in Pader Town Council on Thursday.

