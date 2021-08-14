KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has strongly warned security personnel against acts of torturing and manhandling Ugandans.

The President who is currently addressing the nation on security situation in the country has said that “people in uniform must not bark at anyone or beat anyone, not even the wrong ones.”

“When you put on the uniform of Uganda, you must respect the people,” he said.

According to him, people should be in leadership to serve the people, not their interests.

“There should be no killing of any Ugandan for any reason apart from if you are condemned by the court of law to be hanged.”

Mr. President revealed that keeping people in jail for a long period without trial is not allowed.

“Jails are not stores for people.”

He also revealed that deporting foreigners without trial is wrong.

“Deportation must be handled legally. These loopholes can be a disadvantage to our country.”

“When we had riots in November, some of the people killed were rioters, but there was also an issue of stray bullets.”

“Police produced a report, and after scrutiny, it will be made available to the public,” he said.

Museveni warned security personnel of beating Ugandans, saying that traditionally, beating thieves is allowed, “however, we are not a traditional army here. The army is a revolutionary army. It would help if you used revolutionary beliefs, not ancient traditional beliefs.”