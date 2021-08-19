KAMPALA —President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has on Thursday August 18, appointed five new High Court judges and two Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court justices.

The former Acting Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Tom Chemutai, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Vincent Wagona, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Alice Kyomuhangi, the Deputy Director of Law Development Centre Florence Nakachwa and Lawrence Tweyanze, the current Deputy Registrar in the Department of Inspectorate of Courts have been appointed to High Court.

The President also appointed Jinja Resident Judge, Eva Luswata Kawuma and Deputy Solicitor General, Christopher Gashirabake havs been appointed to the court of appeal.

The President has since submitted the names of the appointees to the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah for vetting and approval.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by Article 142(1) of the 1995 constitution. I have, acting on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed persons listed below as Justices of Appeal and Judges of the High Court, respectively”, reads Museveni’s August 13th, 2021 letter.

Once approved by Parliament, the nominees will bring to 57, the number of High court justices and 15, the number of Court of Appeal judges.

