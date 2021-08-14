KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has called on Ugandans to support the Emyooga program to promote savings.

“This is what will secure the future of this country,” Mr. President said as he addressed the nation on Saturday night.

He said that Emyooga looks at other ventures like carpentry, welding, performing artists, among others, saying that it will be served at the constituency level.

According to him, over 6,000 Emyooga SACCOs have already received seed capital on their accounts.

“When Hon. Anita Among was sending MPs to check on the Emyooga program; she was wondering what the UGX 1.2 billion that was sent to her district was doing because there was nothing on the ground,” he said.

“What I was told yesterday was that some of the money is still on the account.”

On Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and the Parish model, Museveni said will handle agriculture.

“I have been told about a few cases of indiscipline, which I have asked the Minister in charge of Cooperatives to deal with. If you hear of extortion, please report it.”

In the same address, Museveni strongly warned security personnel against acts of torturing and manhandling Ugandans.

He said that people in uniform “must not bark at anyone or beat anyone, not even the wrong ones.”

“When you put on the uniform of Uganda, you must respect the people,” he said.

According to him, people should be in leadership to serve the people, not their interests.

“There should be no killing of any Ugandan for any reason apart from if you are condemned by the court of law to be hanged.”

Mr. President revealed that keeping people in jail for a long period without trial is not allowed.

“Jails are not stores for people.”