KAMPALA — The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has today launched a partnership with Jumia, the leading e-commerce company. Fans of the Uganda Cranes can now order the national team’s football jerseys conveniently on the e-commerce platform.

The partnership enables the fans to easily order for their favorite Cranes jerseys on the Jumia platform and continue to support the national team using the digital channels. By listing FUFA directly on Jumia, fans benefit from the most competitive price while being sure of the genuinity of the jerseys.

“We take immense pride in being the official FUFA partner for the nationwide sale of the new Uganda Cranes jerseys. Fans are able to order from the official FUFA store on Jumia, get the jerseys delivered to their doorstep and pay cash on delivery.” said Paul Tesar Jumia Uganda Chief Commercial Officer.

Jumia is the largest online marketplace in Uganda providing a platform for thousands of consumers and vendors across Uganda to connect and transact.

“The game of football has evolved over time and so has our ability and channels of route to market our merchandise to the football fans,” commented FUFA Exco Member, Chairman Marketing and Communications Committee Rogers Byamukama.

“Jumia has built a reputation of a robust online store within reach of millions of Ugandans and that’s the market for Uganda Cranes patriotic fans that we target to reach with this FUFA-Jumia partnership,” he added.

The Uganda Cranes Jerseys comes in three colours Red (Home jersey), White (Away jersey) and Yellow (3rd jersey) and the partnership will see consumers enjoy a seven (7) day free delivery period for all Cranes jersey orders made on the Jumia platform starting today.

How It Works:

? Visit Jumia website/Download the Jumia App

? Search for Uganda Cranes

? Select Prefered Jersey

? Enjoy Express Delivery

? Support Uganda Cranes for their upcoming games

