JINJA – A total of 41 criminal appeals are set to be handled during a month-long Criminal Appeals Session in Jinja starting on Monday August 16.

The session will be formally flagged off by the Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera.

The Court of Appeal Registrar, Susan Kanyange, said the session will be handled by Justices; Elizabeth Musoke, Cheborion Barishaki and Hellen Obura.

Ms Kanyange noted, “on Monday, the Deputy Chief Justice will lead their Lordships to Jinja Main Prison where they will guide the appellants on how the session will run.”

Of the 41 matters cause-listed, (24) are Murder convictions, (11) are Aggravated Defilement while (5) are Aggravated Robbery and (1) Rape conviction .

Three appellants want the Court to quash death sentences while four are appealing against life sentences.

In her communication to the advocates taking part in the session, Ms Kanyange emphasized that the hearings will adhere to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and the Chief Justice.

