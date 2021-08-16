KAMPALA —National Unity Platform President, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has hit back at President Museveni, saying it is so late for him to wash his hands clean but it’s too late.

Mr. Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine while appearing on Morning at NTV with journalist Andrew Kyamagero on Monday morning said that Mr. Museveni is shaking because of the pressure coming from citizens and the international community.

“Security operatives kill and torture people on his behalf, now he is trying to wash his hands clean but it’s too late,” Bobi Wine said.

“Museveni has been a con man all his life. He says he doesn’t murder political opponents but he can’t tell the world who killed Andrew Lutaakome Kayiira. He should be ashamed of himself, ” Bobi Wine added in an interview.

He said the people who have been battering Ugandans have done it on camera but no one has been reprimanded.

” He is just acting to the gallery. He is just pretending, we know he loves the violence. He knows what happens to dictators, he is seeing what could befall him and he is now trying to run away from his atrocities”.

He said his party is working around the clock to remove Mr. Museveni from power.

“We are only arm twisted into that position but we shall use every platform to push until we are where we are supposed to be,” he said.

“Museveni is an illegitimate President. The person you are talking to is the right President of Uganda but here we are, all because of the gun,” Bobi Wine said.

