KIGALI – The Rwanda Development Board sets the permit fee, which must be paid in order to trek with the mountain gorillas and spend one hour with them. The price is expensive in relation to nearby Uganda and DRC.

Nonetheless, because they are known to travel a short distance, Rwanda gorilla trekking tours simple. You may avoid traveling for almost eight hours through Uganda or the Congo by visiting the park, which is also the nearest to an international airport.

A budget can be created for either a short or long gorilla excursion in Rwanda. One can opt to travel during the low season, stay in inexpensive lodging, and take quick vacations to lower the expense of a gorilla tour in Rwanda.

In Rwanda, trekking permits are discounted when you reserve a long tour that includes gorilla trekking, particularly when you visit two or more additional national parks. Utilize every option available to lower the expense of your travel. Travelers on a tight budget can get in touch with us for guidance on how to have the cheapest possible; budget gorilla tour.

While going on a gorilla trek might be a costly event, there is a less expensive way to see gorillas in Rwanda and still have an amazing time.

Find out top 5 suggestions for a gorilla trekking from Kigali experience that is reasonable, from sensible travel hacks to reasonably priced permits, and turn your fantasy trip into a reality without going over budget.

In order to witness gorillas, one must engage in gorilla trekking, which entails walking and hiking with knowledgeable rangers in the deep, mountainous forests of Bwindi, Mgahinga, and volcanoes.

The combination of mountain gorilla conservation initiatives, exorbitant permit fees, travel and lodging costs, and length of stay all contribute to the high cost of gorilla watching. We’ll dissect each of these elements in this article to offer our tried-and-true advice on the least expensive approach to see gorillas.

Tips for Cheapest Way to See Gorillas in Rwanda:

Travel During the Low Season

The most economical or least expensive approach to visit gorillas in Rwanda is during the low season. There are two distinct seasons to travel: the peak season, which occurs from June to September and December to February, and the low season, which is sometimes referred to as the “green season,” which occurs from March to May and October to November.

Although you can visit Rwanda at any time of year to witness the mountain gorillas, we strongly advise going during the off-peak months to save money.

This is because there isn’t any crowding in the parks, and the majority of services—including lodging—offer low-season discounts, which aren’t accessible during peak seasons when there is park crowding and costs are typically high.

Consider Budget Accommodation.

Your gorilla trekking expedition may be costly in addition to the expense of gorilla permits due to hefty lodging prices. As such, they advise staying in reasonably priced lodgings near the park that meet the bare minimum of standards.

There is no need to spend a lot of money on hotels and lodges because seeing the uncommon primates is the primary reason for traveling. The second tried-and-true least expensive gorilla viewing strategy is to save money on lodging.

There are lodging options for all budgets and tastes in travel at Volcanoes National Park, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park. Low-cost lodging will enable you to reduce the total cost of your safari.

Recommended Budget Accommodations for Gorilla Trekking in Rwanda:

Urugano Virunga Palace.

La Palme Hotel

Muhabura Hotel

Kinigi Guest House.

Villa Gorilla

Join a group of Travellers.

Traveling in a group is one of the most affordable ways to see gorillas in Rwanda; you can either sign up for prearranged group tours or invite friends and family to join you on the gorilla safari. When you sign up for a gorilla trekking experience, you will be sharing the costs of lodging, transportation, and other tour-related services, aside from the gorilla permit, which is typically a set amount.

Book Shorter Gorilla Tour Package.

Another approach to see gorillas at the lowest cost is to book shorter gorilla safari itineraries. This is because the shorter the safari itinerary, the less it will cost (including lodging, food, and transportation, among other things), and vice versa.

Use Public Transport.

One factor that drives up the price of a safari is transportation, which includes the expense of hiring a tour guide and a private safari van. Therefore, we advise taking public transportation to drastically reduce these costs.

Public transportation will take you to the larger towns that are close to these gorilla parks, like Ruhengeri in Rwanda. From there, you may rent a car to do a full day of gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park

