KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and Emirates Airlines have signed a partnership agreement aimed at promoting Uganda’s diverse tourism offerings to a global audience.

The collaboration, announced by UTB CEO Lilly Ajarova, will showcase Uganda’s iconic tourist attractions, cultural landmarks, and natural wonders through promotional videos on Emirates’ inflight entertainment systems on the Entebbe-Dubai route.

“As we strive to position Uganda as a premier tourist destination, partnerships like this are crucial in helping us reach new heights,” said Ajarova. “We are excited to work with Emirates to promote our beautiful country and offer travelers an unforgettable experience in the ‘Pearl of Africa’.”

As part of the initiative, Emirates will also organize familiarization trips to Uganda for key figures in the tourism industry, including journalists, travel agents, and tour operators. These trips aim to promote Uganda’s tourism sector and provide valuable insights to industry professionals who can share their experiences with potential travelers.

“In addition to promoting our tourism offerings, we also want to make it easier for travelers to experience Uganda,” said Ajarova. “We believe that this partnership will not only drive tourism growth but also create opportunities for economic development in the country.”

In addition, Emirates will offer exclusive benefits to support travel within Uganda’s tourism sector, including a 10% discount on fares for passengers booking tourism-related travel, including UTB staff, hoteliers, tour operators, and media personnel.

When asked about the expected impact of the partnership, Ajarova said, “We expect to see an increase in tourist arrivals and a growth in revenue for the tourism sector. We also hope to showcase Uganda’s unique cultural heritage and natural beauty to a global audience.”

On the benefits of the partnership, Ajarova added, “This partnership will not only benefit the tourism sector but also the local communities and economy as a whole. We are excited to work with Emirates to promote destination Uganda and offer travelers an unforgettable experience.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

