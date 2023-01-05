Whether you are visiting Uganda for business, leisure, or an event/conference, a visit to this charming country is the wisest decision one can make. There is plenty to explore, but first, have you thought about how you plan to reach your destination? Yes, planning a safari to a new destination comes with its stress but with increasing Uganda car rentals, you don’t need to be worried.

Is car rental in Uganda essential? Yes, a rental car is essential! Rental cars offer a range of advantages for vacationers or business travelers. Some of the benefits you should expect to enjoy include convenience, comfort, 24 hours breakdown assistance, budget-friendly and saves on the costs such as insurance; flexibility/freedom to explore and experience Uganda more, etc.

If you are visiting Uganda in 2023, then consider booking your dream rental car in advance before the actual date of travel. When choosing a car to hire, there are essentials to put into consideration.

Here are the 6 things you should consider when hiring a car

The size of the car you are hiring

Rental cars vary in size and amazingly we have all the sizes you are looking for. Are you interested in a car rental that is suitable for a self-drive, small, or large group? We have you sorted with our range of rental cars including a compact 4×4 Toyota Rav4 with a capacity of 2 to 4 pax, a Toyota Super Custom accommodating up to 6 people, Safari Van with a carrying capacity of 9 pax. For large group tours, we have comfortable Coaster Buses with a capacity of 28 people. If you are interested in an uninterrupted game-viewing experience, then take up our luxurious 4×4 Land Cruiser.

The price

Every car rental agency has a set rate and interestingly, our rental cars come at competitive prices and a great offer. This is one reason why many have trusted Budget Car Rentals for their road trips and self-guided journeys in Uganda for many years. As you search for a car to hire, first, adequate research must be conducted on how much companies rent out their vehicles. Take a look at the various car hire agencies’ options to help you make comparisons on their rates and go ahead to book with one that offers the best prices with incredible offers.

Almost car hire companies have active websites which you can Google. You can also reach out to them via a call, or email or if you are nearby, walk into their offices and inquire more about their rental cars. Not to waste time because there is a lot to be put together to have your travel come true, our rates are within visitors’ wallet size.

Fuel

Fuel is one of the essential factors any traveler must put into consideration when choosing a rental car for their road trip. Before you book a car, find out if the rate/quote provided to you does cover fuel costs and other expenses.

On many occasions, most car hire agencies operate in the manner that you go with the already fueled vehicle and they expect you to return with it with the same quantity of fuel. This means you must understand the fuel policy of the company you will be dealing with to avoid incurring extra costs which you may not have planned for.

With increasing fuel prices, it is also important to know the fuel consumption of the car that you would like to rent. This will enable you get an estimate of how much fuel that you will need for your trip around Uganda.

Extra costs

When renting a car, you should always be mindful of hidden costs and some companies often don’t disclose them till the last minute. In our case, we provide our clients with what the price includes and excludes to help guide you such that you won’t be left in surprises. In case there are extra services like a child seat, or GPS/Camping gear, feel free to inquire about their cost and don’t remain in assumption.

Reputable Car Hire Company

There are many companies but it is important to deal with a reputable one like ours. We are fully registered which also means we are a recognized company to deal with to hire your rental car.

Road assistance

While on a road trip in Uganda, it is not easy to predict how your journey may end. Not to be taken by surprise, find out if the Uganda car hire agency that you choose provide 24-hour road assistance in case of a car breakdown while you are on a road trip. This is very important for a smooth journey through Uganda, the land gifted by Nature.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related