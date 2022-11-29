KAMPALA – Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is participating in this year’s IBTM, the biggest Marketing Incentives Conferences and Events (MICE) expo in the world from November 29th to December 1st, 2022, Barcelona, Spain. The Board will showcase the different aspects of Uganda that provide good investment opportunities, incentives and diversity in its attractions that make destination Uganda an ideal place to visit and host conferences.

UTB is represented by Board member Prof. Suleyman Katende Mubanda and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Bradford Ochieng, among other UTB staff, eight members of the MICE Private Sector Association of Uganda and Uganda Association of Conference and Incentives Industry (UACII). The Ugandan delegation will showcase the significant steps taken to grow tourism numbers, hotel facilities and investments that have improved over the years to make it a competitive spot for visitors. The industry growth is also reflected in the sector’s share of economic contribution to Uganda’s development agenda. Several Interventions focused to growing the MICE sector include stakeholder partnerships as channels of business leads, capacity building for the private stakeholders, operationalisation of the convention bureau, participation in MICE international expos and hosting client onsite inspections, subscriptions to the international global MICE association databases, source business leads and development of MICE marketing collateral.

Prof. Mubanda explained that Uganda will leverage on this exhibition to implement activations such as the roll out of Uganda’s destination brand of Explore Uganda – The

Pearl of Africa that positions the country as an adventure of the life time in the Spanish source Market. “We have flourishing wildlife numbers, numerous new hotel facilities and attained capacity to host international events and festivals,” he noted. This will improve knowledge regarding Uganda’s tourism potential and create business linkages for investment in the country.

UTB Deputy CEO Ochieng noted that Uganda is to host several conferences next year, such as The Africa Blood Transfusion Conference as well as Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo where numerous delegates and travel trade will be expected in the country. The expo is an opportunity to interest the world about the many unique aspects of the country. IBTM World this year will draw more than 3,000 exhibiting companies from more than 150 countries. Exhibitors, include hotels, conference centres, technology companies and suppliers from across the industry as well as travel destinations and other service providers.

