The Rwanda Development Board was established in 2009 to speed up the country’s economic development. Its role is to lobby opportunities and allure foreign inventors and tourists around the world into coming to Rwanda with the goal of making Kigali a real economic and tourism port in Africa.

Ever since President Paul Kagame took over the reins in Rwanda, the country has made an enormous stride in social and economic development. According to the World Bank’s current report of 2020, Rwanda ranks second among the African countries convenient to invest in and 38th out of the 190 in the world.

The Rwanda Online reports that the tiny east African country registered $3.7 billion in investments in 2021. In spite of the uncertainties in the world, Rwanda is scaling through from what was torrid to tourism-related revenue and investments caused by covid-19 in 2020. Based on Rwanda Development Board statistics, income from the tourism industry increased by 20 percent between 2020 and 2021, from $ 131m to $ 164m.

Setting the ground

“In a mission to make Rwanda, the place to visit in Africa, the trick is easy,” said Niyonkuru. “Our land is green, clean, and safe. It is free for investors and travelers, to whom we welcome honorably and for whom entry visas have been eased.”

In a task of getting the tourism sector up and running, the government of Rwanda has mobilized an economic stimulus fund of $ 100m which could later raise to $ 250m, half of which has been given to hoteliers to finance their bank loans.

The deputy CEO of RDB said that their strategy was to aid the sector get back to its feet financially with the tax holiday measures for investors after a long time of impasse that made tourism greatly affected by the covid-19 pandemic. He further anticipated that by 2022 tourism income will be at 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

When there had been stability in the books of accounts, the government suggested focusing on the mass vaccination of the industry’s labor force including the hotel staff, airport, and game parks. The objective was to create an environment of trust and health safety so that the wheel could be reignited and also entice investors and tourists to the country.

In an awake to wipe out coronavirus and implement the measures to stop the bug, the authorities closed various eateries and accommodation facilities in Kigali for 1-3 months for not adhering to the sanitary guidelines stipulated. They went on to fine the owners of these facilities 150,00 to 300,000 Rwandan francs.

Rwanda established the messenger RNA vaccine factory last June, the first of its kind in Africa for Covid-19 remedies to be developed by 2024.

Rwanda invested resources to make sure that 4,000 officials from the commonwealth nationals led by Prince Charles would have a safe stay at the concluded CHOGM.

Custodians of conference tourism

Rwanda is now a household name for conference hosting both internationally and continentally. Among the popular events held in Rwanda include African Union Summit and World Economic Forum which took place in Kigali.

The events sector comprising conferences, workshops, seminars, exhibitions, and incentives accumulated $ 12.5m hence more than double the income registered in 2020 ($5.3m). The RDB boss said, “Tourism is recovering, we expect to return to the levels we were at before the pandemic and witness the industry contribute to the development of Rwanda”.

According to the Rwanda Press Centre, the country is looking forward to hosting major sporting conferences in addition to economic and political events as a way to make the venture the vehicle of economic development. Rwanda will be holding the 73rd FIFA summit on 16th march 2023 after successfully hosting The Africa Basketball League Final at the Kigali Arena, in May 2022. At the FIFA Congress, the presidential elections of the Federation will be organized. This really shows that the country is working toward being the custodians of conference tourism.

In the past years, the land of a thousand hills has ventured immensely into sports facilities including the golf course, Kigali Arena, and cricket grounds. It has a mission to organize popular international sports events and be the sought-after spot for global football clubs for their pre-season preparations.

High-end Tourism destination

Rwanda is banking on a top-up-market tourism destination aiming at visitors who may wish to enjoy the natural sceneries and its resources. The country has invested a lot gorilla tourism in the Volcanoes National Park Rwanda. The ultra-luxury prospect carried on to lure entrepreneurs for example with ventures on the margins of Lake Kivu despite the coronavirus crisis. All hail to the Rwandan government that provided tax holidays.

Albeit the covid-19 mayhem affected tourism, it has somehow managed to progress. Diligent in enabling the tourism industry’s development, the government has been contributing to accommodation facility development and supporting private investment.

Lots of high-end lodges have been built within the major tourism destinations within Rwanda. Close to the Volcanoes National Park new high end luxury lodges that have been built recently include One and only Gorilla Nest, Bisate Lodge, Singita Kwitonda Lodge, and more.

Within Akagera National Park in the eastern part of the country the Magashi Tented Camp and Mantis Akagera Game Lodge.

Related