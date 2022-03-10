Driving in an absolutely foreign location is characterized by wrong turns and getting lost once in a while. Unlike the usual all-inclusive Uganda safaris where you have the services of a professional driver-guide to cover up the mystery of locating places you have never been to; In self-drive Safaris, you have to figure out every way by yourself. For that matter, you need a place that is relatively accessible and easy to visit.

Below are the top ten most recommended places to visit on a self-guided holiday in Uganda, the Pearl of Africa:

Mabira Forest And Jinja Tour

Jinja is Uganda’s adrenaline capital. It is a must-visit destination for anyone that loves adrenaline activities. These include but are not limited to Ziplining, white water rafting, horseback rides, tubing, Canoeing, Kayaking among several other activities.

There are two roads that lead to Jinja. The old Jinja road passes through Mabira forest and the new Jinja road passes via Nkokonjeru. The new road is obviously in better condition though it is a long journey. Jinja is one of those places that you can access with any type of capital during your self-guided holiday.

Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park

The Bwindi Impenetrable Forest is one of the easiest places to access. Whether you are coming to Uganda for the first time or you are a returning traveler, Bwindi is one of those places that you can easily visit on a self-drive Uganda safari.

However, it should be noted that Bwindi has four sectors where gorilla trekking is conducted. The accessibility tends to be relative from one sector to another. The most recommended sector for anyone considering a self-drive safari would Ruhija sector. The sector is strategically located to connect to Lake Bunyonyi as well as Kabale town. Bwindi is mainly known for gorilla trekking, birding, and nature walk.

Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary

Uganda was once gifted without both white and black rhinos but during the 1980s civil war, most of the wildlife was lost in the process. With the horns of rhinos remaining some of the world’s most sought for wildlife treasures, rhinos were not able to survive the civil.

The initiative of Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary was done to re-introduce Rhinos in Uganda. As of today, Ziwa rhino sanctuary is acting as the breeding place for Rhinos in Uganda with the hope of reintroducing these wonderful beasts into the wild in the future. A number of trainings and seminars have been done to prepare communities around the national parks where the rhinos will be re-introduced in the future.

Ziwa Rhino sanctuary is one of the must-visits for self-drive safaris in Uganda because of its location. The sanctuary is located along Kampala- Gulu highway which is tarmac. However, you have to branch off the Kampala-Gulu highway to get to Ziwa Rhino sanctuary. The off-road to Ziwa Rhino sanctuary is also passable however it is not tarmac.

Murchison Falls National Park

Murchison falls national park is Uganda’s largest national park. The park offers some of the most unique safari experiences in Uganda. It is a combination of savannah landscapes as well as lash green vegetation all the year-long at the banks of the iconic Nile. Murchison falls; the world’s strongest waterfalls are also found in the same National park.

The park is strategically located to connect to Ziwa Rhino sanctuary where you seal up your big five experience. The road to Murchison falls national park is tarmac. The government is also in the process of tarmacking most of the roads inside the Murchison Falls National Park. It is one of those national parks you can visit all year long without fear of the weather disrupting your itinerary.

Sipi Falls

Sipi falls is one of the top five hiking destinations Uganda has to offer. It is one of those places that are accessible using public transport means. They are generally four waterfalls unfortunately most people ignore the fourth waterfall by considering it as part of another waterfall.

The road to Sipi falls is also 90% tarmac. This makes it an accessible and easily identifiable location throughout the year. However, it should be noted that off-roads to the distant Sipi Falls are not tarmac. But regardless, you can leave the car at your lodge as simply have a mixture of a community walk and a hike.

Ssezibwa Falls

Ssezibwa falls are located in the Mukono district. The waterfalls are located roughly 50 kilometers from Kampala. The waterfalls are located on the Kampala-Jinja highway. This implies that the biggest part of the road to Ssezibwa falls is the tarmac. However, just like all other locations, you will have to get off-road to get to your destination.

The road that leads to Ssezibwa falls can be accessed by any type of car. On the road that leads there is no tarmac, a condition that makes it still usable even on a rainy day.

Mgahinga Gorilla National Park

Mgahinga gorilla national park is the second most popular gorilla trekking destination in Uganda. It is also the only place in Uganda where you can find golden monkeys. The park offers unique mountaineering opportunities in Uganda. For anyone considering a self-drive in Uganda, Mgahinga gorilla national park is highly recommended.

The landscape of the roads to Mgahinga gorilla national park offers the most unique road sceneries Uganda has to offer. More than 90% of the road to Mgahinga gorilla national park is tarmac. Therefore you do not have to worry about the road conditions. The place can also be easily located whether you are using a paper map, google maps, or mapsme.

Mgahinga gorilla national park is recommended for self-drive gorilla safaris in Uganda.

Kibale Forest National Park

The primate capital of Uganda is one of those places you can consider on your self-guided adventure. Kibale forest national park is Uganda’s leading chimpanzee tracking destination. Anyone interested in the best self-drive chimpanzee safari will obviously have to consider Kibale forest national park as their destination.

Like many highway roads in Uganda; the road from Kampala to Kibale forest national park is around 90% paved. You can access the park at ease without fear of getting stranded on the road.

Lake Mburo National Park

Lake Mburo national park is the closest national park to Uganda’s capital Kampala. It is one of the most recommended destinations for weekend trips. Lake Mburo national park offers a number of activities on top of wildlife seeing. These include but are not limited to bumpy rides, horseback rides, walking safaris, mountain biking among several other activities.

The road to Lake Mburo is also well paved. However, it is one of the roads with the highest traffic in Uganda. It should be noted that the off-road to Lake Mburo national park is not tarmac but also passable regardless of the weather.

