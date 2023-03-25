This Year’s Commemoration Was Under The Theme: Yes, We Can End TB In Uganda

BUTALEJA – Mr. Nguhuni Eddy is a resident of Bingo parish in Nawanjovu sub-county, Bunyori West, Butaleja district. He says on April 5, 2022, he went to the hospital having coughed for three weeks.

“I thought I was suffering from Malaria but health workers asked me about symptoms and I told them I sweat at night, I had lost appetite.”

Nguhuni was advised to screen for TB which came positive. He narrates that he was put on treatment which he accepted and followed all guidelines from the hospital.

After two months, he says he went back for a review and they (health workers) told him he was steadily improving.

“Also, I had rated myself because I had regained appetite, chest pain and sweat at night had reduced. I continued taking medicine for more four months and health workers told me I was TB-free upon review,” Nguhuni told the congregation at the Tuberculosis (TB) and Leprosy Day commemoration in Butaleja on Friday.

He also attributed his quick response to his family which he says supported him and never discriminated against him.

“My wife would give me food on time but also reminded me to take my medicine.”

He, however, decried public discrimination, noting that his friends would run away from him whenever he would join them.

“They thought I could infect them but also they would say I’m disguising but I’m HIV/AIDS patient but I had to persist because I was fighting for my life.”

In preparation for TB and Leprosy Day, the Ministry of Health in partnership with USAID Local Partner health Pervices TB Activity, on March 17 launched a number of activities including community TB and Leprosy awareness, screening, testing, prevention and treatment across the country in Namawojoro, Mukono district.

Dr. Henry Mwebesa – Director General Health Services at the Ministry of Health told the press that they estimate over 90,000 new TB cases every year but unfortunately, about 20,000 remain unregistered which poses a big threat to society.

Mr. Nguhuni would be among 20,000 TB patients and who knows, he would infect several others, had he not sought medical attention.

At the event, there were mobile clinics carrying out free screening and testing.

Mr. Kambo Samuel, a primary teacher screened for the disease but thinks the government should not wait for commemoration day to extend the services to the community but rather do it quarterly.

“We have been yarning for this for a long time. I’ve ever been going to the hospital and you find a long queue of people looking for service.”

According to him, every two in ten people in Butaleja are TB positive, calling for a quick response.

Dr. Mary Nabukenya – Project Director for the USAID Local Partner Health Services TB Activity (Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono) noted that Butaleja is one of those districts the ministry of health identified that the population knows little about TB which poses a great health risk.

Nonetheless, she revealed that all the organizations working with the Ministry of Health have been around since March 17 (TB community activity launch) and she is optimistic that the awareness created will translate to a positive impact.

She revealed that from the TB community awareness campaign launch (March 17), in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono, 54 TB cases with the simpler form (which is treated for six months) and two multi-drug resistant TB which takes 9 months or more on treatment were diagnosed.

In Bukedi region which includes Butaleja, 70 TB cases were diagnosed.

Dr. Nabukenya also warned of silent symptoms, revealing that all patients might not necessarily cough.

“Others present differently and those with low immunity might get fevers in the evening and difficulty in breathing. Please come to the health centers. The health workers are there to receive you,” she urged.

She also asked health workers who receive people with suspicious symptoms not to just give them antibiotics but rather test them.

Florence Nebanda – Woman MP Butaleja district revealed that TB has been a vice within their communities and unfortunately people were not in the know of what comes along with it and the necessary treatment.

“So by having this event we are privileged. There were free health camping medical clinics and sometimes we were able to do community outreaches to go and sensitize them. I want to implore my fellow leaders, from this event we go back and sensitize our people.”

Dr. Lisa Nelson – Ugandan CDC Country Director says that although there is progress made in the TB fight, a lot is still needed.

She says that much as tuberculosis is still the leading cause of death for people living with HIV, and about 30% of TB patients are HIV infected, there are many people who develop TB without HIV.

“We’ve seen a lot of progress in TB preventive therapy. We’ve known about this intervention since the 1990s. Some of the first studies were done here in Uganda. But over the last three or four years, we’ve seen the coverage of TB preventive therapy go from point 6% to almost 90%. That’s really unprecedented.”

We’ve also seen TB preventive therapy; completion rates go from around 30% to 94% in just a few years and again, I really credit colleagues here in Uganda.”

Mr. Richard Nelson – the Mission Director for USAID in Uganda noted that they worked with agencies and partners all over the world, to reach every person with TB and to ensure they are cured.

“According to the WHO, Uganda has 91,000 TB cases annually and approximately 7000 of those cases have yet to be identified and treated. And here in Bukedi region, the TB treatment coverage rate is only 80%. That’s an amount below the national rate,” he said.

“World TB day is an opportunity to raise public awareness for everybody and I want to say to TB survivors, those who’ve shared their powerful stories today. They demonstrate that your TB is curable.”

Nelson noted that there’s a long way to go before achieving the global target of total elimination of TB by 2030.

“We’re hoping that with US government support and in working with the ministry (health) can expand to 90%.”

The event was officiated by Lukia Nakadama, the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister. She asked all the stakeholders to keep the awareness going.

Scientists say poor people are more likely to suffer from TB due to malnutrition.

Nakadama her government is focused on a national development plan to increase the financial risk protection of households.

“These households should be targeted for poverty reduction programs, including the PDM to ensure an end to such impoverishment.”

“The NDP three also underscores addressing key determinants of health through inter-sectoral collaboration and adopting health in government policies.”

TB signs, prevention and treatment

TB, an infectious disease transmitted through the air from a person with it through coughing, laughing, singing, and talking claims at least 30 Ugandans according to the Ministry of Health.

The disease mostly affects the lungs but can also affect any part of the body and can affect people of all ages.

Signs and Symptoms of TB

Cough for two or more weeks or on and off cough

Prolonged fevers for more than two weeks

Excessive (or Drenching) Night sweats

Coughing blood or blood-stained sputum

Unexplained weight loss

Poor weight gains among children

History of contact with a person who has TB

Chest pain

Swollen lymph nodes in the neck or armpits

Treatment for TB

Experts recommend to begin TB treatment as soon as possible following diagnosis.

“TB is curable, if detected early and you adhere to treatment as prescribed by your health worker.”

The duration of treatment for uncomplicated TB is 6 months with a daily dose

TB can fail to respond to the usual treatment if you don’t test early or if you do not take the medicines correctly as prescribed by the health worker or you get exposed to someone with resistant TB

Prevention and control of TB

Immunize your child at birth against TB

Go for testing and treatment as soon as you have the TB signs and symptoms

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a handkerchief, any other piece of cloth or an arm/elbow

Use the mask correctly and at all times when in public or enclosed space

Put enough windows on your house to allow proper ventilation

Open windows, doors including those of vehicles such as buses and taxis

Avoid over crowded places

Stay out doors for most of the day if you have TB

If you have been found with TB disease, the health worker will start you on TB treatment.

Persons with TB disease should make sure their loved ones, people they work, study, stay or frequently interact with are also assessed and checked for TB

Children below five years old living with someone with TB will be put on preventive medicine.

Children above five years old, adolescents and adults who test negative for TB, but are living with someone with TB, will also be put on preventive medicine.

