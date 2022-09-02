KAMPALA – Smartec Electronics, the sole distributor of Hisense has donated a Hisense medical ultrasound machine (HD42) to the government of Uganda.

The machine was on Thursday handed over to the state minister for Primary Health Care, Margaret Muhanga, by Mr. Zhang Hao, Director Zhang’s group and Managing Director of Smartec Electronics at the Ministry of Health headquarters.

The donated machine, a model HD42 has key outstanding features like AI Technology for excellent imaging, Variety of probe selections and Corresponding professional measurement packages.

Mr Zhong first lauded the ministry of its efforts in combating Covid-19.

“In the past two-years, the ministry of health helped the country a lot that is why we are also trying to help the country to grow and the first thing we have done is to donate this machine and this is just the beginning. In the future we shall be doing more because myself I have lived here for 22 years, so this is my second home. It’s also my prayer that other business people can come out and we help the country to grow.”

On her part, Minister Muhanga, commended Smartec Electronics for their kind donation saying that it will help them to do diagnoses in women, and other sicknesses, terminal illnesses and even injuries to know the extent of those who are suffering.

She tasked the government engineers who will be maintaining the machine to take care of it in order for it to last longer.

“We know that our government hospitals are really overwhelmed because most of people who cannot afford private clinics go to government and so ours (ultrasound machine) needs regular maintenance for them to last longer.”

Dr. Henry Mwebesa, Director General Health Services, Ministry of Health noted that this machine will be given to one of the hospitals in the country.

According to him, there are ultrasound machines in the National Referral hospital, Regional referrals and general hospitals.

“I encourage the health IVs to have an ultrasound machine because as of now, not all of them have such machines. This machine will help us to make many investigations like when mothers are pregnant, abdominal investigations, and at higher level in Mulago, this machine does quite a lot.”

