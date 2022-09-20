KAMPALA – The Ministry of Health has confirmed Ebola outbreak in Mubende district.

This is after the death of 24-year old male, a resident of Ngabano village of Madudu Sub County in Mubende District who presented with EVD symptoms.

Speaking to the press at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala on Tuesday morning, PS Dr. Diana Atwine said that the deceased was on 15th September, 2022, with suspected case of viral hemorrhagic fever, isolated and identified in Mubende regional referral hospital where he was a referral from Dt John’s medical clinic in East division of Mubende Municipality.

“He presented with high fever, convulsions, blood stained vomit and diarrhea, loss of appetite and pain on swallowing. He also presented with chest pain, dry cough, and bleeding in the eyes.”

She says that the provisional diagnosis at the time of referral was pneumonia and diarrhea.

“Earlier on, this patient had been admitted in St Florence medical clinic between 11th and 13th of September 2022 where he was managed as clinical malaria,” said madam PS.

While in isolation in Mubende, Dr. Atwine says, the deceased detoriated and developed the yellowing of eyes, passing out tea colored urine and also complained of severe abdominal pain on 17th September.

“On 18th September, the clinical team suspected of Ebola and took a sample and sent in to UVRI that is our reference lab for our VHF testing.”

“Results were released on 19th September and they confirmed Ebola, the Sudan strain unfortunately the patient who had been confirmed with ebola passed on yesterday (Monday).

Accompanied by the officials from World Health Organization – WHO and Center for Disease Control – CDC, Dr. Atwine said that the body is isolated in the mortuary waiting to be buried by the medical team.

She says they are gathering more information on the possible source of infection on the confirmed cases.

“We also want to let you know that on suspicion of this patient the district rapid response team initiated investigation as they had also been informed on the community deaths and these reports were specifically talking about strange illness and sudden deaths in the villages of Madudu and Kiruma subcounties in Mubende district.”

Accordingly, the district went on ground and verified that the deaths of six deaths had occured in kiruma and Madudu sub-counties, 3 adults and 3 children between 1st and 15th of September 2022.

She said that her ministry together with partners working with the district response team have already constituted preliminary containment measures to control the outbreak.

She called upon the population across the country but more specifically Mubende sub region to remain calm but vigilant and report any case that has the symptoms.

Dr. Atwine also asked all the patients to report to the nearest facility for further assessment.

“We want to remind the public about the following symptoms of Ebola any suspected case of ebola may present with the following. High grade fever, fatigue,chased pain, diarrhea, vomiting, un explained bleeding from any site (eyes,ears,nose,mouth,urine, stool, skin), yellowing of eyes.

“We urge all health facilities to have the highest index of suspicion and maintain the highest safety precautions. Private clinics specifically are encouraged to observe the SOPsand report any suspected case to the nearest health facility for further investigations and management. The good thing is that every district has district rapid response team so any clinic in that catchment area should contact them then we immediately institute the measures of investigation but also isolation immediately.”

The ministry also reminded the public to avoid physical contact of everyone who has the symptoms we mentioned above. The care takers are also reminded to put on gloves because that is one way to mitigate the spread of infection.

“We also call upon public places to institute strict hand washing facilities. We all know that ebola spreads through body fluid so please avoid any of the above. We take note of the cultural and religious practices that predispose the spread of ebola more rapid for example handling and washing of the bodies of suspected victims with the symptoms talked about, we call upon the public to avoid handling the bodies directly and make sure that they handle those bodies according to the SOPs.”

For any suspected case call the ministry on its toll free 0800100066

