Medical giants Marie Stopes have launched a state-of-the-art hospital at Forest Mall in Lugogo.

The function which was presided over by the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, took place on Tuesday, October 12.

The new hospital is intended at meeting Ugandans’ needs by providing a wide range of high-quality services.

It is expected to offer a variety of services including an Outpatient department, Antenatal Care, Delivery Services, Gynaecological Services, Diagnostics and Ambulance Services.

What they said at the launch

Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, Speaker of Parliament

“I am delighted to see Marie Stopes who used to be my neighbours in Makerere, Kavule grow into such a big institution. Now they have a big hospital and it is a testament that you can start small and grow big as long as u have focus. We as people in government feel relief when some burdens are taken off us by people like Marie Stopes. I appreciate the entire organisation of Marie Stopes for coming up with something like this. The biggest thing is the focus and passion to do what you do right and Marie Stopes has the compassion to do all they do without expecting anything in return. All organisations that work like Marie Stopes should have a definitive path of where to start and where to end which I am sure will help the nation as a whole go forward. I urge all institutions like this to ensure they continue following up on children even after they are born so as to ensure they are ready to be handed over to schools to continue their progress through youth. We like the partnership with Marie Stopes because our focus as Parliament is Social-Economic transformation, something that they have proved to achieve overtime. I caution Marie Stopes and others to shift focus onto the people who can not afford services like these so that we help continue saving lives and continue the legacy of transformation.”

Dr. Carole Sekimpi, Marie Stopes Country Director

“By the end of 2020, 1.8 million Ugandans were using a method of Family Planning provided by Marie Stops. 30% of the demand of Family planning was satisfied by Marie Stopes and as a result, 2100 maternal deaths were averted and although that sounds massive, we are not yet there because our vision is bold and we are committed to further extend access to high quality sexual and reproductive health services through three access pillars which include; Leaving no one behind, strengthening the private sector and planned-powered SRHR. Today we are thrilled to be launching the Marie Stopes Hospital and Maternity. This facility adds to our country wide footprint and exemplifies the commitment of Marie Stopes to serve Uganda through a more holistic approach through SRHR and meeting the needs of all women. The launch is also timely as it coincides with the Ministry of Health in celebration of the Safe Motherhood day. We also take this opportunity to thank the government for the support they have rendered towards us thought the time we have been here.”

Dr. Charles Olaro, Director Health Services-Ministry of Health

“This is a landmark development for Marie Stopes in partnership and working with Ministry of Health. Uganda has made progress in improving maternal health largely due to improvement in health facilities, increased antenatal services and skilled personnel plus investment in health. As a ministry, we embarked on upgrading over 300 facilities and for now 200 of them are complete and 50 are in process. As we continue trying to reduce the maternal deaths, it gives us pleasure to launch a hospital like this. The commonest death of mothers is bleeding and looking at what Marie Stopes is offering, I am optimistic that we are on the right path as a nation to curbing those fatalities. We applaud the contribution of Marie Stopes through the different services they offer. The have extended Family Planning to remote areas and for that, we are grateful to them as a Ministry. We believe that this hospital will better access for mothers and hence continue promoting safe Motherhood.”

On Monday, October 11, Marie Stopes held a conversation on Safe Motherhood that answered most of the burning questions regarding pregnancy.

On Monday, October 11, Marie Stopes held a conversation on Safe Motherhood that answered most of the burning questions regarding pregnancy.

About Marie Stopes UG

Marie Stopes UG is the largest and most specialised sexual and reproductive health organisation in Uganda providing a wide range of high quality, affordable, client-centred services.

For more than 27 years, they have continued to provide services to Ugandan women, men and young people.

They are part of the Marie Stopes International (MSI) global partnership with a presence in 37 countries.

Marie Stopes UG is also a major partner of the Ministry of Health and donor agencies and has country wide operations to deliver family planning services to those in need.

They utilise a mutually reinforcing, multi-channel approach to maximise impact and expand access to services.

