South African musician Mas Musiq, known for his contribution to the now-worldwide popular Amapiano genre, will be performing in Kampala this Friday, September 13, at Guvnor.

The event, sponsored by I&M Bank Uganda and Uganda Breweries through the Don Julio brand, promises an electrifying night of music and fun for Amapiano lovers at Kampala’s legendary entertainment spot.

I&M Bank, which recently celebrated its golden jubilee (I&M @50), is excited to offer its customers an opportunity to enjoy an exclusive entertainment experience.

The bank has for the past few months powered several events including the ABBA Re-Björn two-day concert, star Jose Chameleone’s Legend in Gold concert, and the 10th edition of the Kids of Africa Run that happened over the weekend, in Entebbe.

“Partnering with events like this aligns with our vision at to offer our clients fun experiences, as well as engage with them beyond the banking transactions. We understand the importance of work-life balance, and believe that supporting exceptional entertainment opportunities allows our clients to unwind and recharge away from their demanding work schedules,” said Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at I&M Bank Uganda.

She added, “Our recent collaborations with ABBA Re-Björn and the Jose Chameleone concerts reflect our commitment to providing unique experiences that bring people together, and foster a sense of community.”

Meanwhile, the collaboration between Don Julio and the event aligns perfectly with the brand’s commitment to celebrating life’s best moments, ensuring that partygoers will have an immersive experience.

“As a premium tequila brand that thrives in the vibrant nightlife culture, Don Julio is dedicated to enhancing the party experience for Kampala’s party people. In partnering with Mas Musiq’s first East African show, Don Julio is pulling out all the stops to ensure this night will be incredible,” said Simon Lapyem, Innovations Manager UBL.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the team bringing Mas Musiq to Kampala. We’ve got signature cocktails and special offers lined up, so everyone can enjoy the night to the fullest,” he added.

Mas Musiq, a.k.a. Thabo Ngubane, a South African DJ and record producer, is the voice behind hits Sengizwile and Uzozisola, which were once certified double platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa.

He also has songs like Zaka, Abafana, Mthande, Ubuhle Bakho, and Shona Malanga, among others.

Tickets are going for Shs 50k, while a table costs Shs 1m. The event is slated to start at 9pm and the party will go on till late.

NTV Uganda, Roke Telkom, Fenon, and Radio City are the other sponsors for the event.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

