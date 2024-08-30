Ugandan music legend Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone, is set to celebrate 25 years in music with a concert dubbed ‘Legend in Gold,’ slated for this Saturday, August 31, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

I&M Bank Uganda, who celebrated their golden jubilee (I&M @50) at the same venue in June, are the official bank partners for the concert.

The bank’s partnership with the concert is not only meant to further their golden legacy, but majorly to highlight their commitment to supporting landmark events on Uganda’s cultural scene.

“I&M Bank is honored to be a part of this landmark concert. This is a follow up of our golden jubilee celebrations that were held at the same venue, a few weeks ago. We are committed to enriching Uganda’s cultural scene and we believe that by supporting key figures like Jose Chameleone, we play a role in shaping our community’s identity and heritage,” Annette Nakiyaga, the Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at I&M Bank said.

Nakiyaga added that the I&M @50 celebrations are still ongoing, with more exciting events coming before the year ends.

The ‘Legend In Gold’ concert tickets had been originally set at $100 (about Shs 370k) for a bronze ticket, but the concert organizer- comedian Hannington Bugingo said they brought the price down to Shs 200k, after discussions with I&M Bank and other partners.

An eight-seater table is going for Shs 5m.

The ‘Legend in Gold’ concert comes a year and six months after Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje show that rocked Kampala. Chameleone has described this weekend’s show as more than just a concert. “Last year was a concert, but this year is a celebration of my legacy,” the Leone Island boss stated, promising revelers an unforgettable experience.

To mark 25 years in the industry, Chameleone will perform his biggest hits from all the years, offering a cocktail of nostalgic favorites and exciting new tunes.

Old favorites like “Bageya,” “Jamila,” “Mama Rhoda,” “Kipepewo,” “Basiima Ogenze,” “Befula,” “Nekolela Mali,” “Mambo Bado,” “Samwa Samwa,” “Shida za Dunia,” “Bayuda,” and “Wale Wale,” alongside still-popular hits like “Kigwa Lero,” “Champion,” “Mateeka,” “Baliwa,” “Bolingo Ya Nzambe,” and “Forever,” will all be part of the electrifying set for the night.

Dr. Jose Chameleone, born on April 30, 1979, is a renowned Ugandan AfroBeat artist and musician. Chameleone performs in Luganda, English, and Swahili. He began his musical career in 1998 with the Ogopa Deejays, a prominent Kenyan record label, which released his debut single, “Bageya,” featuring Kenyan music sensation Redsan.

