Victoria Larsen, representing Denmark, has been crowned Miss Supranational Europe 2024 in a grand event held in Nowy S?cz, Lesser Poland. The 21-year-old beauty queen impressed the judges and audience with her grace, intelligence, and powerful message of unity and empowerment.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be crowned Miss Supranational Europe 2024,” Larsen said in her acceptance speech. “This title is not just a crown on my head but a responsibility to advocate for the causes I believe in and to inspire young women across Europe to pursue their dreams fearlessly.”

Larsen’s journey to the crown was marked by her dedication and hard work. As a student of Communications at Syracuse University in New York, she has been actively involved in various social initiatives, particularly those focusing on women’s rights and education.

“One hundred million people across the globe are suffering from homelessness. This means they are deprived of food and shelter. I am fortunate to have a roof over my head, three meals a day, and as much water as I can drink, while many lack these basic necessities. My initiative, called Sheltering Souls, creates awareness about this issue and works to help homeless individuals by providing food, clothes, and skill-building opportunities. I hope to continue this work for the rest of my life so we can eradicate homelessness,” Larsen passionately stated.

As Miss Supranational Europe 2024, Larsen will now embark on a year of engagements and responsibilities, representing Europe on various international platforms and working on her chosen causes. Her win is a testament to her dedication, intelligence, and the bright future that lies ahead for her.

Congratulations to Victoria Larsen, Miss Supranational Europe 2024, on her well-deserved victory!

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

