Last night, Kenyan dancehall sensation Redsan brought the house down with a sensational performance at the Love Scotch Affair, held at Noni Vie.

Redsan, a dominant force on East Africa’s dancehall music scene for over two decades, took to the stage sometime after 2AM, alongside the legendary DJ Shiru, and worked the crowd with an energetic performance.

The Kenyan sensation delivered hit after hit, including classics like “Nakutaka,” “Yule Pale,” “Back It Up,” and “Badder Than Most.”

The electrifying night is part of the ongoing Love Scotch campaign by Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), and was aimed at bringing together fun lovers and whisky enthusiasts for a night filled with good music, and Scotch.

The highlight of the night was when Redsan performed his 2018 smash hit- “Shoulder Back,” which had everyone up and dancing. Redsan went ahead to invite fans to join him on stage, which clearly added an extra layer of excitement, as revelers, especially the ladies, took turns dancing with the Kenyan star, creating unforgettable moments.

As Redsan wrapped up his set, he paid tribute to fellow singer Bebe Cool, who was in attendance. He reminisced about their earlier days in the game, saying, “Bebe, Chameleone, and myself started the original East African Bashment Crew in 1996. Bebe and I have been in the music industry for over 27 years, which is no easy feat.” This heartfelt tribute was a touching reminder of the enduring legacy on the East African music Scene

Christine Kyokunda, the Scotch & Reserve Brand Manager at UBL, expressed her delight at the event’s success, and applauded Scotch lovers for turning up at Noni Vie. “UBL, together with Noni Vie, planned a Love Scotch Affair to remember, and we got exactly that. Redsan brought the energy, and Scotch lovers clearly turned up to create memories.”

“From signature cocktails, to popping bottles, Noni Vie, known for its luxurious bottle service rituals, did not disappoint. Guests who purchased their scotch were treated like VIPs which is what the Love Scotch Affair is all about; it’s a celebration of whisky,” Kyokunda added.

The Love Scotch Affair is a campaign that was designed to take whisky lovers on a journey of discovery, teaching them the best ways to savor their favorite Scotch whiskies. Attendees had the chance to enjoy an unparalleled Scotch experience, learning about different blends and perfect pairings.

For those who missed out on this incredible night at Noni Vie, worry not, the Love Scotch Affair is far from over! The campaign continues to bring the best of Scotch and entertainment to various venues across Kampala.

