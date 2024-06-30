KAMPALA SUNDAY – The Guinness Bright House is always a haven for creatives, but the Fashion, Art, and Music edition that took place on Saturday at the Garden City Rooftop was an experience to remember!

For those lucky enough to find themselves at the Garden City Rooftop on Saturday, the evening was nothing short of magical. The festivities kicked off around 3 PM, setting the stage for a night brimming with creativity. The lineup of acts, exhibitors, and master creators promised a feast for the senses, and boy, did they deliver!

The Guinness Bright House is an immersive platform that unites creative minds under one roof, fostering interaction, collaboration, and the celebration of extraordinary talent. And this time, they truly outdid themselves.

Imagine stepping into a creative wonderland, where every corner bursts with artistic energy. As attendees entered the Bright House, they were immediately enveloped in the vibrant world of Guinness and creativity. The Garden City rooftop transformed into a paradise for fashion enthusiasts, art lovers, and music aficionados alike.

The fashion zone was a spectacle, featuring Northern Uganda’s fashion genius Fix by Oringa, who wowed with her colorful designs, and Obonire, who showcased her stunning headwraps and not to mention that stunning pop-up exhibition by denim cartel the Fashion master of the day.

The art space offered a digital art experience like no other. Art lovers mingled with Kashushu, the digital art extraordinaire, and even got the chance to contribute to a live digital mural, immersing themselves in an artistic adventure.

In the music space, revelers took turns joining producer extraordinaire Axon in the booth, living out their musical dreams by creating, learning about music production, melodies, and sampling. There was no shortage of activities and experiences to dive into.

The night hit a crescendo at 17:59 when the Guinness Bright House switched to night mode. The stage came alive with dancers Asset Fame, Vievo, Dance Guru Cohen, Mayani & Virginia and performances from Denesi, Akeine, and Kohen Jayce that left the crowd begging for more. After Kohen Jayce wrapped up his hit song “Not Letting Go,” Azawi took to the stage electrifying the audience with her smash hits. She kicked off with “My Year,” followed by “Lo Fit,” “Repeat It,” “Quinamino,” “10 over 10,” “Slow Dancing,” “Majje,” and ended with her latest single, “Massavu,” which had everyone singing along.

However, the true highlight of the night was Denim Cartel. Denim Cartel not only showcased a new line inspired by Guinness but also collaborated with a model living with vitiligo. This fashion showcase was a testament to the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and collaboration.

“What we have always stood for as a brand is exactly this—inclusivity, collaboration, and celebrating people doing extraordinary things. I am very happy that we got to do all that and more in tonight’s edition of the Bright House,” said Roy Tumwizere, Guinness Brand Manager.

“We got to celebrate and highlight vitiligo, a condition that many Ugandans are not well-versed with. With June being Vitiligo Awareness Month, it was an important moment for us as Guinness to shine a light on that,” he added.

To add icing to the cake, Axon used Denim Cartel’s fashion showcase to unveil a new song a collaboration between him, Guiness and some of the biggest artistes including Joshua Baraka and APass. The night ended on a high with DJ Sesse taking to the decks and treating revelers to a bevy of incredible music.

