Socialite Sheila Gashumba has dropped a bombshell announcement – she and her long-time partner, Rickman Manrick, have called it quits! The couple, once considered one of the most solid and beloved pairs in the social scene, has decided to go their separate ways after a journey filled with love, laughter, and growth.

“After much reflection and thoughtful consideration, Rickman Manrick and I have mutually decided to part ways,” Sheila announced in a statement. “While this decision may come as a shock to some of you, we would like to assure you that it was reached with respect and understanding for each other’s paths.”

According to sources close to the couple, the split was a mutual decision made with respect and understanding for each other’s paths. Sheila took to social media to break the news to her fans, expressing her gratitude for the experiences they shared together and appreciating the support of their fans and followers during this time of transition.

“Our relationship has been a journey filled with love, laughter, and growth, and we are immensely grateful for the experiences we shared together,” Sheila said in the statement.

But don’t expect Sheila to be dwelling on the past – she’s already focusing on her next chapter, prioritizing personal growth, career aspirations, and nurturing the friendships and connections that mean so much to her. And as for a new romance? Sheila’s putting the brakes on that for now, declaring she’s single and not seeking a new relationship at the moment.

“As I navigate this new chapter of my life, I would like to emphasize that I am single and not actively seeking a new relationship at the moment,” Sheila clarified. “My focus now is personal growth, career aspirations, and nurturing the friendships and connections that mean so much to me.”

Here are some of the reactions from the internet about how people reacted to her breakup:

NTV’s Solomon Kaweesi; “Naye kansuubire nti ku luno onasooka newewaamu obudde. Oddemu olowooze ku bulamu obutuufu bwe butekeeddwa okuba (Obiggyemu emyerago n’okwewanika kw’okufuna ku busente). Ekyo bwekigaana, oyinza okufuuka EKIYIGO mu by’okusaaga ate ekitali kirungi.”

Kasuku; “If u nid a shoulder to lean ON, afta @AbryanzOfficial count on @Kasuku256.”

Miss Ross; “So Sheila Gashumba thought it wise (quite damn) to write a public statement to confirm her break up with Rickman, like she stated “we kindly ask for privacy” What is privacy in a public post??! Even the whites you mimic break up and move on without seeking public attention.”

Tron_2121; ““Club statement” in football terms.”

Biita Gloriah; “Was this relationship a national project? How does the country benefit from this info. Mbu “for immediate release” As if when they were mating we were receiving the orgasm.”

