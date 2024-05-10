KAMPALA – The much-anticipated Ray G live in concert has already filled up at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Uganda’s vocalist Ray G real name Reagan Muhairwe holds his biggest live concert today at one of the biggest venues.

By 5pm, the venues which accommodates tens of thousands of people had already almost filled up by revellers especially those from the western part of the country.

Tickets for the event went for Ugx20,000 (Ordinary), Ugx50,000 (VIP), and Ugx1M for a Table (Gold). There are also Platinum tables being sold at Ugx2M.

The performance lineup is star-studded with most Western Uganda-based artists expected to showcase at Ray G’s concert including Fik Fameica, Spice Diana, Sheebah, Lydia Jazmine, Levixone, and Ziza Bafana among others.

