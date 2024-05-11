KAMPALA – Uganda’s vocalist Ray G, real name Reagan Muhairwe on Friday shut down the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala after filling up the tens of thousands-capacity venue with revelers at his Ray G Live In Concert.

The young talented artiste made history in his Kampala second concert but the biggest in his music career at one of the biggest venues.

By 5 pm, the venues had already almost filled up by revellers especially those from the western part of the country led by Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa.

Through his socials, Ray G has shared a heartfelt appreciation to everyone who made the day happen.

Below is his unedited statement

I thank the Almighty God for yesterday 10th May 2024. He blessed us with life, good weather, and set our music free.

My heart is full. I am forever grateful. 10th May 2024, was a fundamental day in my music career and my life. God showed that when you believe, and work hard dreams become reality.

I thank all my friends (fans) “abantu bangye” for the love and support like you always do. I can never take it for granted, because it pushes me to be the best version of myself.

I would like to thank all my sponsors;

Galaxy

Fenon

Pepsi

Starbex

SM Tours and travel

Safe Boda

St Lawrence University

Movit

Special thanks to NBS (Next Media) my main sponsors for the overwhelming support. Thank you.

Huge thanks to all my partners especially MTN Momo, Uganda police for keeping law and order, and NCS for allowing us to use the venue facilities.

Thank you Nobat Events (Generational promoter) for making this day happen.

I would like to thank the guest of honour – RT. Hon. Deputy Speaker of Parliament, THOMAS TAYEBWA, and all the guests for making time and coming to celebrate Ugandan music.

To my fellow performers/Entertainers (Artistes, DJs, MCs, Dancers) who came through to support us, thank you.

I would also like to thank the BLACK WAVE BAND For delivering great art.

Allow me to take this opportunity to apologize to our people who did not get the service as expected and promised. We promise to do better next time.

Abantu bangye, thank you for keeping peace yesterday as you have always done and I promise to deliver much better and more music ahead.

Lastly, huge thanks to the Awesome Entertainment family and our social media family. We did it.

Mwebare Munonga, Rukundo Egumeho.

Ray G

