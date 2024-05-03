For years, Tequila Tuesdays at Cask Lounge have been the beacon of joy for Kampala’s weekday partiers, offering not just a midweek escape, but a Tequila-infused extravaganza!

Last night was extra special, as Events Hosts- Muchachos joined forces with Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), to mark seven years of the Tequila Tuesdays on the Kampala party circuit with a bang; thanks to the recently launched Don Julio Tequila.

From shots to cocktails, lime to salt, the party was a Tequila lovers’ dream come true. Whether one fancied Blanco or Anejo, Cask had everyone covered.

The vibe at Cask Lounge on Tuesday night would get someone thinking that the weekend had come early, as the lounge turned into a Tequila paradise, with fiery DJ mixes igniting the dance floor.

Whether one was grooving to DJ Dash’s powerhouse Amapiano and RnB beats, or soaking in the vibrant Ugandan Vibes courtesy of Fem DJ, there was a perfect sound for everyone to shake their body.

A special shoutout to the girlies hosting – Etania, The Life of the party, and Viana Indi, who brought the heat!

But the real showstopper of the night was none other than Vinka; the Bailando singer had the crowd on their feet with electrifying performances of her chart-toppers including the irresistible All Over You, that had the crowd singing their voices hoarse, and pulling matching dance moves.

“This has been a movie! As Team Don Julio, we are happy that we added to the excitement as we introduced our new Tequilla variants- Blanco and Anejo, to the Ugandan Tequilla lovers. It’s been amazing seeing these fun-loving people revel in the new premium experience,” said Simon Lapyem, Innovations Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited.

“Our new Tequilla- Don Julio is now available in all premium bars around the country, so I urge all Tequilla lovers to join the new Tequilla Movement- The Dons experience, whether on a night out with friends, or even at home. It’s all about drinking better and not more,” Lapyem added.

The surprise of the night was a combination of Bebe cool, Chameleon and Vampino, who randomly stepped on stage as a way of showing love and support to the night hosts- Muchachos, who run the Tequilla Tuesdays, and many other theme nights in different hangouts.

With Don Julio flowing freely and the festivities carrying on into the early hours of Wednesday, it was the perfect prelude to a public holiday.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

