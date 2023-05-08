KAMPALA – Hundreds of Kadodi enthusiasts descended at the Uganda Manufacturing Association (UMA) grounds on the weekend to take part in the annual Nile Special Kadodi Karnival 2023.

Kadodi is one of the most celebrated rhythmic dances with roots in the Eastern Ugandan district. It is usually danced during the Imbalu (circumcision) festival.

The event was a roaring success, with Bagisu people from all over the city, and even those who boarded buses from as far as Mbale, arriving at the venue to celebrate their culture and traditions.

The festivities kicked off at around 2 pm with a large number of revelers streaming into the venue.

Admission was charged at 20,000 shillings with no special pass for VIPs. The Bagisu people believe that every circumcised man is equal to the other, so they are all VIPs.

The event was awash with beer from Nile Breweries and local brew, known as Malwa, which was being sold in gourds and pots. Malwa, coupled with its gourd, was being sold at 10,000 shillings, while those who preferred to drink using straws from a pot had to part with 10,000 shillings each. The local delicacy known as Malewa was also sold at the event.

The event featured performances from a number of Gishu artists including the legendary Iddi Masaba, and the famous Kadodi dance that had revelers very excited and dancing with the drummers all through the evening till late in the night. Nile Special, as a brand, was well represented at the event, making its mark as one of the biggest supporters of Ugandan culture and heritage.

One of the highlights of the event was the colorful traditional gear worn by Bagisu dancers who entertained the crowd with their performances. The dancers were a sight to behold, dressed up in vibrant colors, and showcasing their rich cultural heritage.

Overall, the Kadodi karnival was a resounding success, with attendees enjoying a fantastic display of Bagisu culture and tradition. The event was a testament to the rich cultural diversity of Uganda and the importance of preserving cultural heritage for future generations

In conclusion, the Kadodi Karnival was a fantastic celebration of Bagisu culture and tradition. It was an opportunity for revelers to immerse themselves in the vibrant and colorful culture of the Bagisu people, and Nile Special’s sponsorship was an indication of the brand’s commitment to supporting Ugandan culture and heritage.

The event was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the cultural calendar, and it showcased Uganda’s rich cultural diversity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Continue Reading