Exactly 14 days into the Big Brother Titans journey – and with US$100,000 on the line – we’re two housemates down, with Sandra and Theo Traw the first to be voted out of Biggie’s house.

Operating this past week under the nickname Santheo, the pair had been up for eviction against Juicy Jay & Olivia (Juiovla), Justin & Yvonne (Juvone) and Yemi Cregx & Nelisa (Yelisa).

Speaking to co-host Lawrence Maleka after being booted out of the competition, a visibly distraught Theo said: “I’m just lost for words. I wanted to stay a little longer, to help myself more. But God had other plans, so it’s all good.”

An upbeat Sandra, who described herself as “always fire”, told Lawrence she also wasn’t expecting to leave so soon. When asked if the other women in the house had been threatened by her, she said: “Definitely. I was stepping on toes and cracking necks.”

The new pairs were part of a twist where housemates had to form duos before taking part in last week’s Head of House games – and then nominated for eviction as a duo.

The winners of the HoH title were Blaqboi & Ipeleng (Blaqleng). They oversaw a dramatic week that included housemates getting into heated rivalries and arguments, with the bleep censor working overtime for the recap episodes.

Luckily, the tension had simmered down by the time they had to work together for the week’s wager – which they won, a welcome change from losing the previous week.

After co-host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked if the fights meant the joint HoH didn’t have control of their house, Blaqboi said: “We’re beginning to express ourselves more, [so] whatever happened this last week will keep on happening.”

Earlier in the week, Ipeleng had said fellow female housemates were giving her “attitude” since she became HoH. When Ebuka pressed her on it tonight, she played coy: “What I will say is that it kind of changed the whole mood. I felt isolated at some point.” But she refused to name names because she was “playing it safe”.

Before tonight’s eviction tension, the housemates had danced their worries away in a warrior-themed Saturday night party helmed by Naija’s DJ Xclusive. That didn’t mean it was all fun and games – there was also saucy romance, salacious gossip and a bit of heartbreak. Just another week in the Big Brother Titans house!

With 22 housemates left, who will make it all the way to day 78? There’s no way of knowing, but what we do know is that there’s not a moment of boredom on #BBTitans. Ziyakhala wahala!

