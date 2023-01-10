KAMPALA – When it comes to dancehall afrobeats in Uganda , Kajoba Hakim aka Keem Fame Rich is one of the major strongholds owing to his years of versatility churning out great records that have impacted the lives of many ghetto youths in Uganda .

The singer, Promoter , and music producer Keem fame rich real names Kajoba Hakim is known for recordings with major artist , Collaborating with artist on records, and eclectic vibes, especially during performances.

Keem Fame Rich was born on 16th January 1999 at Mulago hospital started his musical journey in makindye were he became an established promoter and singer at the same time.

With close to Three years in music, Keem Fame Rich releases another classic project for his listeners titled “Home Prayer ”, cut out from his first nick name Home . In this new project, Keem Fame Rich takes listeners on a journey to his life, one that speaks of grace, redemption, faith, love, and his radical music life.

“Home Prayer ” is a 5-track project which starts out with a mid-tempo song “Strategy” and backs up with another “Kantu Katini” (Small thing) featuring one of Uganda’s dancehall genna Ratigan Era “Tolina” featuring Juliet Zawedde and “Ntaasa” (save) ft. Aria Schleyer Rich are vibey songs with strong messages which talk about the love for God as well as faith in God at all times good and bad.

“Kabaka MWANGA ” is a song talking about a great king of buganda Kindom in the past years who was famous for his bold decisions and powerful kindom plus the different lifestyles like the 30 Catholic and Protestant neophytes went to their deaths due to him .

Keem Fame Rich keeps showing his versatility as an artist with a range of sounds and this has made him a huge favorite, this new dancehall project is a classic, one that will be here for a long time.

Home prayer album is out now. The new album arrives exactly 6 months after his previous project Home is Home album , in keeping with his tradition of saving all his major releases starting with 2019

Comprising 5 tracks and clocking in at 16 minutes, Home prayer album has earned a spot on our rolling Songs You Need playlist. The record contains one additional features: Kicki Beatz on “Light (Kitangaala) Kicki Beatz produced every track on the record (under his Famous Music Uganda Label ).

Keem Fame Rich has marked the occasion of Home Prayer’s release with a Director OG -directed visual for its fifth track. listen to the album, and view Keem Fame Rich ’s 2023 North American tour dates below.

