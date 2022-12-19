The 9th edition of the biggest event up north; The Open Mic Festival was nothing short of a memorable experience for revellers who flocked the Jaca Gardens over the weekend.

Revelers were treated to a non-stop party powered by Tusker Lite as they watched the epic performances from a roster of different artists, creatives and DJ’s on stage all night long.

It was an urban cultural rave with a wide selection of talents like Sundiata, Monopoly, Docky Sandie, Phify Music and more who owned the stage and thoroughly entertained guests.

From nonstop thrilling music to the mini-fashion show that saw the revellers showcase their beautiful African wear, comedy and interactive games like video games and painting, the event delivered a mesmeric experience for guests in attendance like never before.

“Tonight was special. This was the perfect space for our Gulu partiers to come out and witness the different ways in which people are out here expressing their uniqueness to the world. Tusker Lite is out here celebrating everyone who is breaking boundaries and Gulu did not disappoint,” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Tusker Lite Brand Manager.

The highlight of the night was when DJ Dranix took over the turntables pumping up his crowd and showing off his skillset with an incredible playlist for close to 40 minutes.

By 1:00 am revelers had transitioned into dance mode once the show came to a close with many applauding the organisers for a job well done and looking forward to next year.

The Open Mic festival is a popularly attended event that showcases some of the best artists and talents from the North and West Nile regions. It is the biggest promoter of Urban culture and is the fastest growing festival in Northern Uganda.

