KAMPALA — On Thursday evening, the dynamic DJ duo- DJ Slick Stuart and Roja, took their fans on a whirlwind experience at the eighth edition of their annual Mixtape Blend.

Guests were taken on a journey of music and taste as the event’s lead sponsor- Johnnie Walker went all out to give party goers an experience that left them with lasting memories.

Upon arrival, revellers were taken through the 12-year journey of Johnnie Walker Black Label by mixologists, before being handed a signature Johnnie Walker Cocktail. They kept gathering in small groups, around the Johnnie Walker flavour studio as they were immersed through the journey of blending, ageing and tasting the iconic whisky brand.

Inside Victoria Hall, was a stage set for an exhilarating experience; it was lights, camera, and action, as some of the biggest names in the DJ industry took to the stage and showered revellers with showstopping performances on the turntables.

Fem DJ, Sir Aludah, DJ Mercy, all showed up and gave revellers a show to remember. Selector Jay got the crowd on their feet and danced as they sang along to his reggae mixes.

The highlight of the night, however, was when the main characters took to the turntables. The idea was to give revellers a showstopping deejaying event and boy did they deliver!

The dynamic duo did not leave any breadcrumbs, as no one remained seated! It was evident that the night was a perfect celebration of eight years of Slick & Roja, with the perfect blend that is Johnnie Walker Black Label.

“I am very happy that we partnered with the Mixtape Blend. As a brand, this was not only a celebration of the progress that Slick Stuart and Roja have made, but it was also a good opportunity to re-introduce music lovers to the perfect blend that is Johnnie Walker Black Label,” said Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager.

Speaking of the perfect blend, the audience was absolutely not ready for the Amapiano blend that South African DJ and producer Felo le Tee spilled through his turntables! He showed Ugandans how to party the South African way.

“A Mixtape Blend like this one is simply a dream come true; we are beyond grateful for the support that you guys have shown us tonight. Eight years later, and you are still here, we thank you,” DJ Roja said.

“I want to thank our main sponsor- Johnnie Walker, in a special way, for believing in us. We are grateful for entrusting us with a partnership with the best whisky brand in the world. And to our other partners, NBS, Serena Hotel, Malembe, Muchachos and Eventrix; thank you,” Dj Slick Stuart added.

The Mixtape Blend is headed on a country tour, that will see them make stops and share the experience with their fans across the country.

Related