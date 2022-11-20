Gulu University students will forever remember the 2022 Freshers Ball experience that took place on Saturday November 19.

This is because the new campusers were treated to a snippet of what to expect at the Guinness Bright House experience that is slated to take place on Saturday November 26, at the Innovation Village Gulu City.

The ball that was organised to welcome the freshmen saw the premium beer brand do a takeover, taking the newly inducted campusers through a journey of the Guinness Bright House.

This included a fashion and art extravaganza where they got to engage, interact, and enjoy the creative space together with their peers and some of Gulu’s popular creative artists.

“This was our way of introducing the Bright House to people here in Gulu. We wanted them to get a snippet of what we have in store for them. The reason why we did this at the Freshers’ Ball is because these are young adults that are drawn to the creative space and we wanted to make sure they are a part of what’s coming come November 26,” said Prudence Mutembei, Guinness Brand Manager.

Gulu will be the first stop of the Guinness Bright House experience as it makes its way to the other parts of the country, following a July debut in Kampala.

