KAMPALA – Over the weekend, the first edition of Afropalooza went down at the Lugogo Cricket Oval where 60 artists entertained Ugandans in a three-day fete.

Headlined by Nigeria’s Rema and Kenya’s Sauti Sol, the event hosted by Talent Africa Group, the event also had performances from top Ugandan artists such as Maddox Sematimba, Navio, Spice Diana, Janzi Band, The Mith, Cindy, Lilian Mbabazi, Ragga Dee, Beenie Gunter, Sandra Nansambu, DJ Zato, Sheila Salta and Salvado among others.

The event sponsored by Nile Breweries Limited had a unique story to serve Ugandans about the country’s musical journey. At the event, the leading beer maker had an exquisite VIP lounge set up befitting their unmatched in gold status.

On Saturday, Rema took to the stage covered with the Ugandan flag, a gesture to show that he was celebrating with Ugandans their 60 years of independence. His performance becomes the second one in Uganda following a good showcase at the Ciroc Pop Night grand finale in December 2019.

Hosted during Independence weekend, Afropalooza’s debut edition celebrated 60 years of Uganda’s independence highlighting the journey that the music industry has gone through over the past six decades.

Kenya’s Sauti Sol performed on Sunday and their performance excited many revelers. It was all smiles when the musical group stepped on stage. The four musicians took turns singing and complemented each other as the band of instrumentalists held their fort. They had a good connection with the crowd in an entertaining manner. Revellers were seen enjoying every moment and taking out their phones to capture the performances.

Afropalooza featured a carnival-styled celebration around the theme “Uganda at 60” which includes the Pearl of Africa Marketplace for arts and crafts, the Taste of Uganda Food Village, a projection mapping showcase, and the most spectacular display of fireworks ever witnessed in Uganda.

Related